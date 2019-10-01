As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Trimmed by $613,129 Its Position; As Sanofi (SNY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder King Wealth Management Group Cut Holding by $808,400

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 78.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 5,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 102,962 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 14/05/2018 – SANOFI HAS 95.6% OF ABLYNX AFTER INITIAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD; 07/03/2018 – Torrent Pharma Prepares EUR2 Billion Bid for Sanofi’s Zentiva -Mint; 03/04/2018 – ALNY, A IN PACT FOR PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE COMMERCIAL SUPPLY; 27/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS TO CONDUCT 1.5 BLN EUR SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 19/04/2018 – Berkeley Lights’ Announces New Agreement With Sanofi for Beacon® OptoFluidic Platform; 09/03/2018 – Sanofi Is Said to Explore Sale of Some European Consumer Assets; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 24/04/2018 – Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed $SNY; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Plans EUR1.5B Share Buyback to Be Completed Mid-2019; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 298,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.56M, down from 302,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $129.98. About 306,470 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Decision Day For Regeneron-Sanofi, Vermillion Offering, PDL BioPharma CFO to Depart – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sanofi declares EUR 3.07 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Biotech Stocks I Wouldn’t Touch With a Broom – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sanofi (SNY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Dermira Shot Up 62% in March – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $334.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Ijr (IJR) by 8,866 shares to 256,816 shares, valued at $20.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.84 billion for 10.18 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Buy This If You Like Johnson & Johnson Stock But Hate the Lawsuits – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Janssen Pharma’s Erleada for mCSPC – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 51,742 shares to 206,617 shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc. by 68,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,688 were accumulated by Wunderlich Managemnt. One Cap Ltd Liability owns 26,965 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Cabot, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,450 shares. Kidder Stephen W, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 78,119 shares. Moreover, First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson has 0.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 226,576 are held by Bartlett & Llc. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss accumulated 1.12 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 133,123 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Lc has invested 3.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Interactive Financial has 100 shares. Bath Savings Tru Company has 42,275 shares. Girard Prns Ltd holds 66,925 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. First Dallas Securities Incorporated invested in 3.18% or 26,075 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company Nj holds 0.36% or 83,191 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,975 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.25 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.