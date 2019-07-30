As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Tower Bridge Advisors Has Trimmed Stake; As Rpm Intl (RPM) Stock Declined, Holder Starboard Value LP Has Decreased Stake by $5.80 Million

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.06 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $68.24. About 111,926 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 1,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,355 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87B, down from 201,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $132.22. About 1.58M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Limited stated it has 640 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advisors Llc holds 78,790 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 223,643 shares. 43,025 are owned by Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 28,777 shares stake. Stratford Consulting Limited Company holds 0.12% or 2,391 shares. Verity Asset Management Inc stated it has 1,707 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 26,844 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt holds 1.21% or 24,983 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Co invested in 0.53% or 34,627 shares. Pinnacle Limited reported 0.67% stake. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Com holds 0.86% or 101,909 shares. Hartford Mgmt holds 1.57% or 394,194 shares. Rnc Mgmt has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 25,776 shares to 185,624 shares, valued at $8.86B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866 shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.53 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00M for 18.75 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Mason Street Advsrs Lc invested in 70,005 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Paloma Prns Management Company holds 0.01% or 9,430 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Tradition Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0.08% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 4,915 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation has 5,100 shares. The New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Mngmt has invested 1.69% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 9,200 shares. State Street holds 0.03% or 6.22M shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 39,874 shares. Profund Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). The Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has invested 0.51% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability holds 66,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel reported 1.22% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Moon Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “RPM International’s Strategic Plan Starts Paying Off – The Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RPM to Webcast Presentation at Financial Community Luncheon – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.