As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Biondo Investment Advisors Upped Stake; As Regal Beloit (RBC) Valuation Declined, Zpr Investment Management Boosted by $403,461 Its Holding

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.5. About 129,994 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 2.85% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Sees 2018 EPS $5.29-EPS $5.69; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $5.60 TO $6.00 DUE TO NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION; 27/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd. On Other; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $5.29 TO $5.69; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $6; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 Diluted EPS Guidance; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Rating Watch on Melsta Regal Finance to Evolving from Negative; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FINAL DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT HK$0.071

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 983.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,511 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 3,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $132.06. About 4.02 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 11,144 shares to 4,046 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,320 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profit Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.41% or 22,574 shares. North Star Inv Corporation reported 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,328 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 37,686 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia accumulated 5,200 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt has invested 0.45% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Strs Ohio stated it has 6,927 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 11,225 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,576 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 106,621 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Lc accumulated 11,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.01% or 26,515 shares. Twin Capital Management has 0.22% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 54,720 shares. Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 120 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $235,389 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

