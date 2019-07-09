As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rose, Family Management Decreased Its Holding by $402,822; As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Valuation Declined, Glazer Capital Boosted by $2.55 Million Its Holding

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 478,987 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,301 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 30,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 3.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI) by 29,394 shares to 44,394 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.56 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegro Merger Corp by 33,885 shares to 82,330 shares, valued at $863,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 155,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,845 shares, and cut its stake in Gores Holdings Iii Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.