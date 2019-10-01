As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Holding; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hall Laurie J Trustee Has Decreased Holding by $381,079

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 68,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 179 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25,000, down from 68,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $129.38. About 6.09 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee sold 2,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 41,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 44,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 3.91 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.17 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hall Laurie J Trustee, which manages about $192.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3,280 shares to 12,400 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.85 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

