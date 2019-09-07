As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Kwmg Lowered by $1.30 Million Its Position; As Pcm (PCMI) Share Price Rose, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position by $5.30 Million

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 68.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 9,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,210 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $589,000, down from 13,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35M market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 175,722 shares to 785,320 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pc Connection (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 13,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Montana-based Davidson Investment Advisors has invested 1.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.39% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bell National Bank stated it has 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.81M shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. 9,875 are held by Financial Bank Of Stockton. Trustco Comml Bank N Y has 30,267 shares for 4.76% of their portfolio. Foothills Asset Management holds 1.15% or 10,651 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd holds 2.27M shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. 91,377 are held by Cypress Capital Gru. Kbc Gru Nv reported 868,612 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory Incorporated reported 3.60 million shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Arkansas-based Ifrah Fincl Services has invested 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First American Bank & Trust accumulated 60,833 shares. Citadel Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 2.25M shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

