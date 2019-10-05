As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Holder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Trimmed Its Position; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 361.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 9,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 11,941 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, up from 2,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 6.70 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 4,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 57,616 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, down from 61,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 33,376 shares to 96,119 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA) by 29,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,108 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Management, New York-based fund reported 1,605 shares. Hedeker Wealth invested in 10,190 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Moreover, Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 204 shares. Private Trust Na invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Clal Ins Enterp Hldg reported 374,500 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. 3,608 were reported by Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability. Counselors Inc owns 0.16% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 24,218 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 0.07% or 26,694 shares. Central National Bank And Tru Communications holds 1.39% or 37,510 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,574 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank & Tru Comm owns 8,911 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg stated it has 2.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Strategic Wealth Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,924 shares. Ws Mgmt Lllp, Florida-based fund reported 51,466 shares. 40,000 are held by Ratan Mgmt Limited Partnership.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Gp Inc reported 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kemnay Advisory Ser reported 500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Old Republic Intll Corp has 1.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northeast Investment Mgmt reported 2.64% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 31,207 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oakworth Cap has 0.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,483 shares. Wendell David stated it has 117,185 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. First Light Asset Limited accumulated 0.04% or 2,161 shares. 224,689 were accumulated by Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Kbc Gru Nv owns 927,237 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Dillon & Associate owns 55,642 shares. Stillwater Investment Ltd Liability has invested 1.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Lc reported 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Apriem Advisors invested in 0.1% or 2,279 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16.02M shares stake.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89 million and $146.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,981 shares to 44,301 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,687 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.