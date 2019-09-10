As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Dsc Advisors LP Trimmed Holding by $1.11 Million; As Novo (NVO) Stock Value Declined, Folketrygdfondet Has Trimmed Its Holding by $24.96 Million

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 79.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 7,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 2,010 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 7.43M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76M, down from 5.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 1.61M shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 16/05/2018 – BioLamina and Novo Nordisk Partner to Advance Stem Cell Based Therapies for Three Common Medical Conditions; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK BUYS B SHRS WORTH DKK 1,038M FROM NOVO HOLDINGS; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Operating Margin 46.2% Vs 47.4%; 09/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 8%; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Net Pft DKK10.75B; 09/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 22/03/2018 – SELECTHEALTH IN PACT W/NOVO NORDISK TO MEASURE VICTOZA OUTCOMES

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 20.43 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.