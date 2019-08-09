As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Bluemountain Capital Management Has Lowered by $15.65 Million Its Stake; As Novartis A G (NVS) Shares Rose, Senator Investment Group LP Has Raised Its Position by $23.04 Million

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $90.98. About 622,950 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – GSK HAS ENTERED INTO A COMMITTED FACILITIES AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT FUNDING OF BUYOUT; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Says General Counsel Will Retire Over Cohen Payments; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O – ENTERED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER WITH NOVARTIS PURSUANT TO WHICH NOVARTIS WILL ACQUIRE AVEXIS FOR $218 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Swiss prosecutor eyes Novartis deal with Cohen, but no criminal probe is underway – for now; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS COHEN CONTRACT COULD ONLY BE TERMINATED FOR CAUSE, SO PAYMENTS CONTINUED TO BE MADE UNTIL THE CONTRACT EXPIRED BY ITS OWN TERMS IN FEBRUARY 2018; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S OPENS UP 1.9 PCT AFTER IT SELLS STAKE IN CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS FOR $13 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Barclays Appoints Todd Sandoz as Head of Equities, Americas

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 110,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 92 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 111,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $132.31. About 1.97M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Limited Liability reported 4,210 shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 37,043 shares. Beacon Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 49,141 shares. Welch Grp Limited Company holds 3.12% or 202,654 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc has 0.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 152,656 shares. Fca Tx stated it has 18,402 shares or 1% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Chase Investment Counsel has invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cls Invs stated it has 2,126 shares. Drexel Morgan And Co has invested 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 7.87% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 670,058 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 45,988 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Tiemann Invest invested 2.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Wealth Advsr Inc holds 1.77% or 33,838 shares in its portfolio. Peninsula Asset Management holds 2.15% or 21,299 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.54 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 48,240 shares to 63,570 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 67,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 783,534 shares to 575,000 shares, valued at $100.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 337,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.