As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Holder Brave Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $477,187; As New Residential Invt (NRZ) Valuation Declined, Telemus Capital Has Lifted Holding by $2.02 Million

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 144,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 728,278 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87 million, up from 583,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 1.47 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 3,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,676 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, down from 14,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $129.59. About 2.50 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $178.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,664 shares to 3,164 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.20 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 21,175 shares to 94,946 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,390 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. 1,800 shares valued at $29,974 were bought by Sloves Andrew on Tuesday, May 14.

