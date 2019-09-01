As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Covington Capital Management Decreased Position; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Rose, Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Raised by $10.25 Million Its Holding

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 2,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 178,355 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.93 million, down from 180,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 520.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 298,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,437 shares to 105,150 shares, valued at $29.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 4,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Republic Int reported 1.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 38,224 are owned by Van Strum And Towne. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia holds 0.55% or 409,014 shares. Cypress Mngmt Llc reported 107,107 shares stake. Focused Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has 6.8% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 18,400 were reported by Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation. Barr E S & owns 264,970 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Llc holds 0.61% or 51,799 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares invested in 116,821 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Moreover, Fairview Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 342,846 shares. 141,978 were accumulated by First Fiduciary Counsel Inc. Florida-based Wealth Planning Ltd Llc has invested 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). American Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) owns 2.47% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,068 shares. Ims Management has invested 1.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oakworth reported 20,187 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s What to Expect from Micron (MU) Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Micron Stock Down But Not Out? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Seagate Technology vs. Micron – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Bull Case Looks Dicey for Micron Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.