As Johnson&Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lifted Stake by $7.61 Million; As Meredith (MDP) Valuation Declined, S&T Bank Has Boosted by $625,735 Its Stake

S&T Bank increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 11,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 217,965 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.00M, up from 206,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 456,833 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 21/03/2018 – Meredith Corp: Will Not Comment Further Until Potential Agreements Have Been Reached; 10/04/2018 – SHAPE Magazine Debuts Redesign With May 2018 Issue; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints To Sign Cameron Meredith; 19/04/2018 – TIME Reveals Its Annual List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – PATRICK MCCREERY ELECTED PRESIDENT OF MEREDITH LOCAL MEDIA GROUP; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – EXPECTS TO IMPROVE ADVERTISING AND CIRCULATION PERFORMANCE OF TIME INC PROPERTIES; 15/03/2018 – MEREDITH IS SAID MULLING SALE OF TIME, FORTUNE, SPORTS ILL:RTRS; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Conducting Portfolio Review of All Its Media Assets, Will Divest Those Not Core; 16/03/2018 – Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: Report

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Johnson&Johnson (JNJ) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 54,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 785,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.45M, up from 731,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Johnson&Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 6.01 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken (NYSE:TKR) by 15,702 shares to 84,661 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 27,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,303 shares, and cut its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Groesbeck Investment Management Nj accumulated 0.18% or 1,600 shares. Harvest Capital stated it has 26,675 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bender Robert Assocs reported 5,046 shares stake. Fort LP holds 18,022 shares. 9,603 were accumulated by Valley Advisers. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc reported 109,750 shares stake. Rmb Capital Management Ltd owns 47,719 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Horan Cap Limited has 1.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 223,000 are held by Rbo & Com Limited Liability Company. Credit Agricole S A holds 25,032 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id holds 0.38% or 30,049 shares in its portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 0.33% or 356,423 shares. Optimum holds 0.53% or 11,730 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $467,052 activity. 12,000 shares were bought by Harty Thomas H, worth $420,240.

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,412 shares to 33,111 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,800 were accumulated by Yorktown Mgmt & Research Inc. Channing Management Ltd Liability holds 2.5% or 977,392 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 83,224 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Tealwood Asset Mngmt invested in 1.52% or 67,654 shares. Teton Advisors holds 0.18% or 33,000 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 12,455 shares. 102,954 are held by Amer Intl Group. Syntal Capital Partners Limited Company holds 8,648 shares. Lazard Asset Lc accumulated 15,949 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 40,170 shares. 21,358 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Lc. Geode Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 21,769 shares.

