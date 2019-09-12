As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Upped by $472,044 Its Stake; As Merck & Co (MRK) Shares Rose, Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Boosted by $6.14 Million Its Holding

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 73,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $175.60 million, up from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 263,793 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 27/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 3,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 110,825 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.44M, up from 107,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $131.5. About 238,416 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 28,772 shares to 339,277 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 3,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,155 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,240 are held by Perkins Capital Mngmt. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stellar Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 65,102 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stonebridge Management owns 1.22% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 36,890 shares. The North Carolina-based First Citizens Retail Bank Trust Co has invested 0.47% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 228,012 were reported by Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Torray Ltd has invested 0.19% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Vanguard Group Inc owns 209.51M shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Llc has 30,842 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Lourd Capital Lc reported 0.03% stake. Argent Trust owns 135,443 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Corp holds 0.32% or 123,932 shares. Aldebaran invested 0.72% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Community Bancorporation Of Raymore has 0.08% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Advsr Ltd Company reported 24,800 shares. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia holds 0.76% or 22,711 shares. Essex Mngmt Com Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 17,754 shares. Midas Corp has 0.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 28,293 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,001 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Cibc Comml Bank Usa invested 0.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Newfocus Financial Group Ltd invested in 2.07% or 32,095 shares. Mcgowan Asset Management accumulated 3,500 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 1,788 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 43,911 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 1.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rench Wealth Mngmt has 2.87% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 3,744 are owned by Kopp Inv Advsr Lc.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bd Etf (BSV) by 56,353 shares to 925,111 shares, valued at $74.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,173 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Growth Etf (VBK).