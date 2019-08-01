As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Lifted Position; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Value Rose, Endurant Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $5.21 Million

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 61.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 57,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 35,579 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 92,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 3.88M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 7.25 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 15,922 shares to 520,448 shares, valued at $25.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 304,477 shares to 552,457 shares, valued at $13.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 48,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.69 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

