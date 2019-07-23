As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pitcairn Company Decreased Position by $368,072; As Manulife Financial (MFC) Stock Rose, Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Stake by $22.15 Million

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.75 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.00M, down from 11.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 1.16M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video); 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Mgmt (US) Buys Liberty Expedia Bonds (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST MANU.Sl – TO BUY PROPERTY IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ATLANTA FOR US$387.0 MLN; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DBS TRUSTEE LTD HAS ESTABLISHED A US$1 BLN MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 2,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,627 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 37,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $128.84. About 5.56M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8,400 shares to 16,484 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 29,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permanens Ltd Partnership holds 200 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc holds 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 115,167 shares. City stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Argi Inv Services Ltd Com holds 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 15,170 shares. Fayez Sarofim & owns 2.17M shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Stack Mgmt accumulated 1.48% or 88,149 shares. Moreover, Capital Inv Of America Incorporated has 0.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,601 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd has 0.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Estabrook Mngmt holds 121,163 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Trust owns 18,099 shares. Scholtz And Com Ltd Liability Com holds 1,670 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Foothills Asset Management Limited holds 10,651 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,338 shares. 1.64 million are held by Hl Financial Limited Company.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Yield Isn’t Worth Legal Risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You for the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Manulife Financial: An Investment Solution For You – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MFC Bancorp’s (NYSE:MFCB) Shareholders Feel About Its 107% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Manulife: Dark Clouds Overshadow Steady Progress – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.06B for 8.62 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.