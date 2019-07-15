As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Monetary Management Group Has Increased Stake; As Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (LOGI) Stock Price Rose, Jackson Square Partners Raised Position

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,075 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 18,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $134.58. About 4.24M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (LOGI) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 170,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.07 million, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 36,512 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 5.64% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 15/05/2018 – Logitech G Unleashes New Wireless Gaming Mouse; 05/03/2018 Logitech Forecasts Continued Robust Growth for Fiscal Year 2019; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Announcing Logitech Crayon for iPad, Designed for Student Creativity in the Classroom; 04/05/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 47 FROM SFR 43; 02/05/2018 – Logitech Grows to Highest Ever Fiscal Year Sales, Up 16%; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income $270M-$280M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH SEES FY ADJ. OPER INCOME $310M TO $320M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY OPER INCOME $230M

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 6,075 shares to 32,105 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,902 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State Corp owns 1.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 116,771 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Inc Adv reported 41,361 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 1,272 shares for 0% of their portfolio. West Coast Financial Limited Company accumulated 0.3% or 9,171 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West accumulated 21,549 shares. Accredited Investors invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shufro Rose & Ltd holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,981 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Co has 8,360 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 1.88% or 5.87M shares. Azimuth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New York-based Two Sigma Llc has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Co has 1.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp reported 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parkwood Ltd holds 59,591 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc Com by 114,335 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $120.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 994,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc Com (NYSE:ANET).