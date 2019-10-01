As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Geller Family Office Services Trimmed Position; As Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Share Value Rose, Proffitt & Goodson Has Cut Holding by $492,012

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 90.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 24,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $129.9. About 798,801 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 20,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, down from 26,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.66. About 56,608 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $404.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,220 shares to 24,174 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 15,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 4,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 395,815 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Signaturefd Llc holds 0.01% or 779 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested in 286,741 shares or 0.21% of the stock. holds 0.02% or 1,105 shares in its portfolio. Group One Trading Lp reported 100 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 1.67M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Causeway Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.15 million shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Com owns 3,030 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cipher Ltd Partnership has 0.12% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd owns 123,917 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Comerica State Bank invested 0.05% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.07% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Moreover, Citadel Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $172.86M for 18.00 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.24 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.