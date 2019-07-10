As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose, Holder Kidder Stephen W Cut Its Position; As Knoll (KNL) Valuation Rose, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Boosted by $3.89 Million Its Position

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 10,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,332 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 91,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $141.4. About 3.18M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 160.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 216,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,371 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, up from 134,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. It closed at $23.61 lastly. It is down 6.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 08/05/2018 – Knoll Declares Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT, ACQUISITION EXPENSES, RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – NAMED ANDREW B. COGAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE 2001, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Knoll Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chairman of the Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – COGAN WILL SUCCEED BURTON B. STANIAR ON MAY 8, 2018; 25/05/2018 – SHELL SHUTTING PRODUCTION IN RAM POWELL HUB IN VIOSCA KNOLL AREA OF GULF OF MEXICO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Lp owns 9,576 shares. Moreover, Nexus Inv Management has 0.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,806 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Forte Capital Limited Adv has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Webster National Bank & Trust N A owns 1.43% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 71,335 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 44,477 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd holds 231,698 shares. Cordasco Fin holds 1.26% or 8,936 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Lc holds 263,039 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co has invested 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Management has invested 0.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Country Club Trust Na has invested 1.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Meridian Inv Counsel reported 1.95% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Spinnaker reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 8,168 shares to 54,314 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 14,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.61 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 26,014 shares to 93,710 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 136,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,050 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).