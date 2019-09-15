As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Advisory Research Has Decreased by $329,708 Its Holding; As Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (ASR) Share Price Declined, Amp Capital Investors LTD Increased Its Holding by $5.65 Million

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 2,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 246,102 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.28M, down from 248,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (ASR) by 108.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 33,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 64,327 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.91 million, up from 30,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $153.79. About 89,296 shares traded or 19.30% up from the average. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 06/03/2018 – ASUR TOTAL FEB. PASSENGER TRAFFIC ROSE 1.5%; 26/04/2018 – ASUR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MXN6.78 CASH DIVIDEND; 05/04/2018 – ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 5.3% YOY; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.45B, EST. MXN1.41B; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q REV. MXN3.92B, EST. MXN3.49B; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 26th, 2018; 06/03/2018 ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2018; 05/04/2018 – ASUR CORRECTS MARCH TRAFFIC DATA; 03/05/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2018

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 13,951 shares to 508,175 shares, valued at $24.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,974 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Inv Service Of America Inc has invested 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Howe And Rusling accumulated 106,137 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 0.79% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,454 shares. Conning Incorporated stated it has 1.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Pa holds 2.61% or 226,099 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 59,561 shares. 160,349 are held by Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Com. Hamel Assoc Incorporated has 4.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Court Place Llc reported 16,972 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd accumulated 141,524 shares. Mcgowan Group Incorporated Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,500 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 5.19M shares. Shell Asset holds 433,251 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mcf Advsr Limited, a Kentucky-based fund reported 11,531 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guardant Health Incorporated by 7,648 shares to 28,723 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambarella Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 13,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Novocure Ltd.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.