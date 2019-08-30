As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Raised Its Stake; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Bbr Partners Has Upped Holding

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 16,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 42,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 26,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $204.21. About 327,886 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap; 30/05/2018 – Triumvira Immunologics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Sachs Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum and 2018 BIO; 12/03/2018 – The Beekman Group Announces Recapitalization of Air Medical Platform REVA in Partnership with Directional Aviation and Financing from Goldman Sachs; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein Prepares to Exit Goldman Sachs as Soon as Year’s End; 19/04/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 30/05/2018 – Triumvira lmmunologics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Sachs Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum and 2018 BIO International Convention; 17/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.3% In Apr 14 Wk; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Judge upholds former Goldman programmer’s theft conviction; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Names David Solomon as Sole President (Video)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $128.94. About 933,484 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

