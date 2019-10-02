As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Sabal Trust Co Has Boosted Stake; As Fedex (FDX) Stock Value Declined, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Upped Holding by $659,116

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 11,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 244,966 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12 million, up from 233,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 5.70 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 4,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 40,062 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58M, up from 36,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $141.64. About 3.41 million shares traded or 36.82% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 20/03/2018 – Global Okanagan: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: APD and federal investigators say packages at FedEx facilities located today connected to; 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 8,566 shares to 284,777 shares, valued at $32.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 5,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,192 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 243,474 are owned by Advisors Asset Mngmt. Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested 1.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moneta Gru Invest Advsr Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 5,342 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt accumulated 156,543 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 106,818 shares stake. Reik Co Ltd Liability reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Managed Asset Portfolios Llc owns 173,618 shares or 5.48% of their US portfolio. Glynn Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.38% or 16,128 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc accumulated 0.11% or 1,858 shares. Cincinnati Fincl, Ohio-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Moller Fincl Services stated it has 6,445 shares. Regions Finance owns 452,152 shares. Dean Investment Associates reported 51,004 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Commerce Ltd holds 0.1% or 109,497 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd stated it has 71,987 shares.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,610 shares to 11,074 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $354,364 activity. Inglis John C also bought $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares.