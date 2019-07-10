As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Rose, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $876,951; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Valuation Rose, Viking Global Investors LP Has Trimmed Position

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 745,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.21M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.48M, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $119.73. About 343,629 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 6,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,172 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 63,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $141.78. About 1.65 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,589 shares to 62,656 shares, valued at $15.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 10,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.65 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.6% or 19,715 shares. Cambridge Invest Research reported 391,030 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Com accumulated 1.94% or 107,545 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 166,725 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. St Germain D J Inc holds 2.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 144,978 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 51,299 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Lbmc Invest Advsrs Ltd reported 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lourd Capital Ltd Llc holds 9,766 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Old Point Trust & Fin Ser N A invested in 58,631 shares. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.05% or 29,890 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 141,536 shares. Birinyi invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Weatherstone Cap Management invested in 0.44% or 2,980 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 2.06 million shares. Lynch And Associates In invested in 4.58% or 98,819 shares.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 130,417 shares to 654,224 shares, valued at $111.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 3.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $45.14 million activity. Elliott Jeffrey Thomas also sold $7.17M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares. Shares for $13.23M were sold by COWARD D SCOTT on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Management Ltd accumulated 987,638 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Shine Invest Advisory Ser Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 978 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 45 shares. Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Mngmt has 100,000 shares. Axa accumulated 0.02% or 59,900 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 101,930 shares. First Tru LP has invested 0.08% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Howe Rusling holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpine Mngmt Lc owns 6,410 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 1.42 million shares. Bank Of America De has 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Company reported 78,333 shares. Moreover, Us Bankshares De has 0.03% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 109,652 shares.