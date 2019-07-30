As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rose, Centre Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $6.34 Million; As Enpro Industries (NPO) Share Price Declined, Walthausen & Company Cut Holding

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Enpro Industries Inc (NPO) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 29,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,290 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 88,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Enpro Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.54. About 105,475 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 12.95% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 45,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 96,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 6.75 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4,981 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Llc reported 32,708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 117,352 shares. 3,700 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Regions Corp has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Sigma Planning owns 3,809 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 63,361 shares. 15,486 are held by American Grp. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 0.22% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,003 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt, California-based fund reported 167,664 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 15,861 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 100 were accumulated by Moody National Bank & Trust Division. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 4,402 shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 51,000 shares to 171,231 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alamo Group Incorporated (NYSE:ALG) by 48,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Casey’s General Store Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.63 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 294,590 shares to 905,410 shares, valued at $12.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).