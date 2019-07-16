As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose, Bangor Savings Bank Has Increased Holding by $1.32 Million; As Eli Lilly (LLY) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Saturna Capital Cut Stake

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 69.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 9,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 13,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78 million shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (LLY) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 4,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 980,508 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.23 million, down from 985,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Eli Lilly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $108.47. About 4.30M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 20/04/2018 – LILLY: OVERALL SURVIVAL DIDN’T REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Confirms Date and Conference Call for First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 28/05/2018 – Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 15/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Lilly to co-chair bipartisan MI Future Caucus; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb Williams accumulated 3,141 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nordea Invest accumulated 0.18% or 673,238 shares. Wespac Ltd Com has invested 1.79% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Permanens Cap Limited Partnership holds 100 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 2,823 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Retail Bank Na invested in 0.95% or 18,717 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 627,498 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 36.69 million are held by Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership. Btr Mgmt reported 3,413 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 3.82 million shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma owns 5,094 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd reported 2,200 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Covington Capital Mgmt reported 9,400 shares. British Columbia Mgmt stated it has 0.28% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 598,250 shares.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 18.45 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,800 shares to 20,759 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 18,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Copa Holdings Class A (NYSE:CPA).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 sales for $129.01 million activity. Smiley Joshua L had bought 426 shares worth $50,281 on Wednesday, June 5. Shares for $480,000 were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bell Retail Bank accumulated 3,392 shares. Ww Asset Management Incorporated has 172,586 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 221,590 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Lc reported 37,130 shares. 36,383 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co. Markston Limited Liability Company holds 0.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 45,283 shares. Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il holds 4.55% or 52,023 shares. 470,793 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Icm Asset Mngmt Wa holds 1.1% or 10,200 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Investment has invested 0.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 62,850 are owned by Bbva Compass Commercial Bank. Churchill Mngmt Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greenwich Invest Mngmt has 0.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sigma Counselors has 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6,636 shares to 6,939 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,373 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

