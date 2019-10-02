As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Holder Modera Wealth Management Decreased by $532,370 Its Position; As Ehealth (EHTH) Stock Rose, Driehaus Capital Management Has Raised by $6.84 Million Its Holding

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 3,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 14,754 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, down from 18,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $131.83. About 6.67 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 34.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 79,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 312,519 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.91 million, up from 232,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $60.31. About 624,436 shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $547.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 18,224 shares to 216,417 shares, valued at $13.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 23,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.48 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.94% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.36 million shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn has 0.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 33,909 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp has invested 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). North Star Asset Inc has invested 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 3,388 shares. Dock Street Asset Management Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,766 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 30,254 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Earnest reported 1,272 shares. 23,565 are held by Thomasville Bank & Trust. Essex Inv Mngmt Llc accumulated 0% or 179 shares. Hemenway Company Ltd holds 2.72% or 126,432 shares in its portfolio. Weybosset Mgmt Lc stated it has 4.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 186,074 are owned by Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bell National Bank holds 0.11% or 3,590 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $374,435 activity. Brooke Beth A. also bought $82,240 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 240,125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 70,004 shares. Osterweis Capital Management holds 73,055 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 36,337 shares in its portfolio. 909,814 are held by Orbimed Advsrs Ltd. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 63,799 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 753,164 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar reported 3,340 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 25,302 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Friess Assocs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.81% or 288,383 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Perceptive Advisors Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 385,982 shares. Gagnon Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).