As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Raised Its Stake by $604,372; As Discovery (DISCK) Shares Declined, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Raised Its Stake

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 3.03 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc. (DISCK) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 68,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 639,874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27M, up from 571,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 1.09M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK)

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Capital Prtn LP has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt reported 103,500 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Night Owl Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.13% stake. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stearns Financial Svcs Gru, a North Carolina-based fund reported 40,437 shares. First Manhattan holds 2.27 million shares. Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 327,100 shares. Verition Fund Lc stated it has 34,889 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 177,148 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va holds 1.79% or 42,496 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Co stated it has 0.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 31,651 shares. Motco accumulated 77,253 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 302,811 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Somerset owns 2.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 32,873 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Could Turn Around After its Strong Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,245 shares to 50,245 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,549 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why The Trade Desk Called Its Deal With Amazon a “Game Changer” – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Discovery Earnings Rise as Pay-TV Subscriber Losses Stabilize – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery Becomes Oversold (DISCK) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 21,300 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $18.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,402 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN).