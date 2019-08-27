As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Holder Dsc Advisors LP Trimmed Its Stake by $1.11 Million; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Leucadia National Boosted Its Holding

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 79.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 7,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 2,010 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 11.59M shares traded or 50.72% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.47. About 477,560 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 217,577 shares to 104,600 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 3,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,796 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. Shares for $505,352 were bought by Hollis Michael L..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Co reported 7,225 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 208,093 shares. Penn Management Comm Incorporated accumulated 0.3% or 10,347 shares. Community Bancorporation Na owns 257 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Mackay Shields Ltd owns 22,156 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential owns 170,607 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 6,962 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 1.40M shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% or 3,546 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,232 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha accumulated 29,890 shares. 2,169 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc. Carlson Capital LP holds 298,200 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “China Index Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting FANG Put And Call Options For October 18th – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Diamondback (FANG) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.