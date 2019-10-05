As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Maverick Capital LTD Has Increased Holding by $1.28 Million; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Value Rose, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Lifted Its Position by $495,936

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought 8,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 107,430 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 98,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.52 million shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – FITCH RATES DELTA GUARANTEED REV. BONDS ‘BBB-‘; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS DROP IN DEMAND AFTER TRAVEL CHANGES LED TO DECISION; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 9,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 69,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64 million, up from 60,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in)

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 4.87 million shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd, Kansas-based fund reported 611,811 shares. Moreover, Vision Management has 0.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,838 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd accumulated 1.34% or 97,207 shares. Churchill reported 20,053 shares. Hendley And stated it has 49,694 shares. Maverick Limited invested in 69,240 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Twin Focus Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 1,803 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,354 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests reported 638,515 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 101,824 shares. Natl Bank invested in 115,793 shares. Guardian Tru Co accumulated 9,607 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 334,862 shares.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $6.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 106,684 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $76.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 73,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which manages about $112.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,891 shares to 11,891 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Mgmt invested 0.59% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 15,595 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 57,739 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.71% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 9.37M shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 1.11 million shares. Founders Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.18% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 9,885 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Mason Street Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 84,961 shares in its portfolio. Commerce National Bank accumulated 15,592 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Covington Capital Management holds 746 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moors Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,315 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 216,200 shares. Creative Planning reported 71,242 shares stake. Addison Capital Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 8,927 shares. Liberty Capital Mngmt reported 33,509 shares.

