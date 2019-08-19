As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Vigilant Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; As Cummins Ord (CMI) Stock Declined, Holder Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $5.98 Million

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,548 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 13,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $131.95. About 1.25 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 852,615 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet LP owns 221,882 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,524 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 335,124 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pitcairn accumulated 3,094 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 2,212 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 485,381 are held by Miller Howard. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Llc reported 0.18% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Orca Management Ltd Co owns 12,836 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 1.86% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 17,025 shares. Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 4,306 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0.06% or 137,129 shares in its portfolio. 12,757 are held by Churchill.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp. Class C by 4,802 shares to 156,132 shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.