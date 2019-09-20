As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Capital Counsel Has Upped Its Stake; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Market Value Declined, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Decreased Stake

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 4,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 445,252 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.02 million, up from 440,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.52. About 6.07M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 6,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 420,627 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.88M, down from 427,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $92.1. About 1.10 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Con Ed leads utilities in lawsuit over Trump power plant rule – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why More Services Are Coming to Residential Solar – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Con Ed execs faced questions from NYC Council over outages – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $543.76M for 14.13 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 buys, and 0 sales for $157,313 activity. The insider Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,089. Shares for $524 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P. Shares for $9,817 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Sunday, June 30. Moore Elizabeth D bought 26 shares worth $2,243. The insider Sanchez Robert bought 26 shares worth $2,271. de la Bastide Lore bought $349 worth of stock.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 36,368 shares to 148,944 shares, valued at $27.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 448,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 14,211 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 112,270 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd has 11,666 shares. 63,082 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Farmers Bank & Trust stated it has 0.22% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 155,511 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 122,123 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc invested in 0% or 769 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 3,240 shares stake. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Incorporated Oh holds 24,382 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Inc reported 0% stake. Cordasco Networks owns 1,300 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 3,627 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.64% or 38,997 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fin Corp holds 11,653 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion holds 253,742 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Financial Network has invested 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 21,581 are held by Field & Main Bancorp. Westpac holds 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 306,934 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1,685 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gibraltar Capital Management Inc owns 1,450 shares. James Investment reported 79,547 shares. Boltwood Capital Management has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The owns 5.39 million shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 133,123 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Delta Cap Limited Liability Corp has 26,695 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Com reported 217,495 shares. Financial accumulated 840 shares. Moreover, Aimz Inv Advisors Limited Liability has 1.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs Janssen Pharma’s Erleada for mCSPC – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Opportunity Beckons – Know When To Strike – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.