As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Stearns Financial Services Group Cut Holding; As Commscope Holding Company (COMM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Lapides Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,437 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 43,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $130.36. About 3.89 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 30,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 213,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, down from 244,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Commscope Holding Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 2.43M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 20.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COMM’s profit will be $96.83M for 6.62 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.