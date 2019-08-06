As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Decreased Holding by $1.33 Million

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 677,656 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.16M, down from 699,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 20.89M shares traded or 57.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – Trade war would be ‘end of global recovery,’ says Citigroup economist; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: FROTH IN OIL PRICE WILL COME OFF; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup fined $7.3m by Hong Kong watchdog for IPO failings

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 8.89M shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.54 billion for 8.19 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Cap Management Al reported 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Com owns 826,225 shares. Pnc Fin Services Gp Incorporated holds 1.13 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sol Mgmt has invested 0.79% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shelton Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 2,719 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Communications reported 87,735 shares stake. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd invested in 0% or 50 shares. Parsons Cap Management Incorporated Ri has 0.33% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Regent Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 46,885 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Lincluden Limited stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Baker Avenue Asset Management LP invested in 11,912 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Logan Capital reported 3,255 shares stake. Focused Wealth Management holds 53,247 shares or 1% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 5,500 shares to 238,884 shares, valued at $21.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.27 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Ltd Liability reported 15,170 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability has 2.36% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chatham Cap Grp reported 60,587 shares stake. Maverick Cap Ltd accumulated 60,020 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv accumulated 549 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 6,850 shares stake. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability stated it has 119,673 shares. Eagle Glob Limited Liability Com reported 72,591 shares. Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.15% or 1,788 shares. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,162 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc reported 19,199 shares. Grisanti Cap Limited Liability Co has 9,734 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Finemark National Bank & Trust has 0.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Forest Hill Capital Lc accumulated 1,550 shares. Birinyi Associates holds 0.57% or 9,450 shares.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 9,756 shares to 145,980 shares, valued at $13.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 10,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).