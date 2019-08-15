As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Decreased Its Stake; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Holder 10-15 Associates Has Cut Its Position by $751,593

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 48.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 33,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 34,816 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 68,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $130. About 3.44 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 273,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75M, down from 287,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.66% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 45.72 million shares traded or 112.39% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Auxier Asset reported 96,805 shares. Night Owl Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Family Firm has 0.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hbk Invests LP holds 0.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 282,616 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.68% or 109,251 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt Co reported 28,805 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). National Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd stated it has 93,932 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 109,607 shares. Private Ocean Llc has invested 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ashford Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 3,250 shares. Marco Mgmt Lc invested in 29,930 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sentinel Tru Lba invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.25 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson – Experiencing Buyer’s Remorse – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.32% or 25,145 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,317 shares. Bangor Retail Bank owns 21,574 shares. Piershale Fin Gru reported 6,164 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt accumulated 140,109 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Pictet North America Advisors holds 0.54% or 66,424 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 5,278 shares in its portfolio. Grace And White New York has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.88% or 805,248 shares. Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Snow Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 89,576 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Addison Capital stated it has 1.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability reported 4,840 shares. Nadler Inc reported 11,920 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cadinha And Co Ltd Liability owns 9,883 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.