As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Kcm Investment Advisors Increased Holding; As Chimerix (CMRX) Shares Rose, Opaleye Management Cut Position

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The hedge fund held 960,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.83. About 163,929 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 214,906 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04M, up from 209,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $133.95. About 2.65 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neumann Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 10,828 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 364,706 shares. Pecaut, Iowa-based fund reported 37,202 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 20,000 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 1,460 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rampart Management Company Lc invested in 0.75% or 47,096 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt invested in 205,908 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt holds 1.62% or 340,604 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Inv Management Ab has 2.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schwartz Invest Counsel reported 5,400 shares. Randolph stated it has 150,619 shares. Wade G W invested in 155,439 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Parametric Assoc Lc has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Maple Capital Mngmt owns 100,694 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New by 242 shares to 13,075 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,181 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $256,794 activity. MIDDLETON FRED A bought $87,678 worth of stock. On Monday, May 20 the insider Sherman Michael A. bought $104,316.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold CMRX shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 5.03% less from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.35M are held by New Leaf Venture Prns Ltd Liability Corporation. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 11,400 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 16,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) or 282,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Geode Mngmt reported 707,707 shares stake. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech has 14,380 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 903 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 4,299 shares. Rhenman And Partners Asset invested in 68,832 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc owns 482,557 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Intll Grp Inc has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 29,852 shares. 7,273 were reported by Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company. 500 are held by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 816,062 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc by 241,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

