As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Lipe & Dalton Has Lifted Its Stake by $347,639; As Catalent (CTLT) Share Price Rose, Cwm Lifted Holding

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 18,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,646 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27M, up from 258,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 143,545 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $130.6. About 2.01M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,551 shares to 36,927 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest reported 1.60M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 640 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 768,799 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt accumulated 1.83% or 13,640 shares. Newfocus Fin Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 54,005 shares. 9.91 million were accumulated by Swiss Commercial Bank. 29,930 were accumulated by Marco Inv Lc. New Vernon Mngmt Lc invested in 1.09% or 3,241 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Orca Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 7,572 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 31.71 million shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Maine-based Bangor Retail Bank has invested 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Illinois-based Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 771,138 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement System reported 27,235 shares stake. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 72,689 shares. Company Bancorporation owns 22,545 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 0.06% or 65,637 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 8,973 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.03% or 1.05M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 18,700 shares. 92,211 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Limited Com. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0% or 2,968 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial owns 19,742 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.48M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) or 237,350 shares. Foundry Partners Lc reported 37,112 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 64,920 shares to 384 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 33,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,446 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.