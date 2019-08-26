As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Shareholder St Germain D J Co Lowered Its Stake; As Brunswick (BC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Cut Stake

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 2,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 144,978 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27M, down from 147,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $127.49. About 3.29 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 11,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 8,097 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, down from 19,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 360,910 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.94 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $85.73M for 11.02 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.