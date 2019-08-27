As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Arbor Investment Advisors Lifted by $333,600 Its Holding; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Jnba Financial Advisors Has Increased Stake

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 263.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 884 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,219 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $354.95. About 578,910 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PLEASED WITH PROGRESS CO IS MAKING ON 787 PRODUCTION LIKE; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Inc. (JNJ) by 109.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,585 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, up from 2,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $130.9. About 2.94 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $465.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 9,807 shares to 103,399 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 28,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,634 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

