As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Rose, Toron Capital Markets Has Boosted Its Position; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Toscafund Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Stake by $1.23 Million

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 4.23 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – CHINA SOV. WEALTH FUND IS SAID TO SELL STAKE IN BLACKSTONE: FT; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – AS PART OF BOARD’S REVIEW, CO AND ITS ADVISORS CONTACTED 20 POTENTIAL BUYERS; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone: This Month Received About $580M of Pretax Proceeds in Connection With Concluding GSO’s Investment Sub-Advisory Relationship With FS Investments; 21/03/2018 – Financial Post: Blackstone, Thomson Reuters weighing Tradeweb IPO, sale; 27/04/2018 – Advisors Help Blackstone Target Retail Investors — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-lndiabulls to sell 50 pct stake in Mumbai office assets to Blackstone – Mint; 01/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone buys India’s Comstar at a valuation of 10 bln rupees – Mint; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q EPS 53c; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman on High Yield, Insurance and CDS Rules (Video); 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE SAYS GENDER MEAN HOURLY PAY GAP IN 2017 IS 30%

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 7,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,908 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.78 million, up from 198,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $141.05. About 1.89 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 10,789 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $55.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,393 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

