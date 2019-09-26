As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Shares Declined, United American Securities Has Increased Position; As Azz (AZZ) Valuation Declined, Rutabaga Capital Management Has Cut Stake

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 34,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 73,953 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.30M, up from 39,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.63. About 2.75M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Azz Inc. (AZZ) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 66,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 237,649 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94 million, down from 304,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Azz Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.41. About 44,979 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 15/05/2018 – AZZ Inc 4Q Rev $200.7M; 19/04/2018 – AZZ WORKING TO FILE STATEMENTS FOR 3Q18, FY2018; 13/03/2018 – AZZ INC – CO EXPECTS AZZ ENCLOSURE SYSTEMS – CHATTANOOGA FACILITY TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF OPERATION; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Inc Sees FY19 Rev $900M-$960M; 13/03/2018 – AZZ INC – WON BID TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN ASSETS THROUGH A 363 BANKRUPTCY SALE PROCESS, FROM LECTRUS CORP; 10/05/2018 – AZZ Inc. to Review Third Quarter, Fourth Quarter, and Full Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 15, 2018; 29/03/2018 – AZZ PLANS TO RESTATE SOME STATEMENTS; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of AZZ Inc. Investors (AZZ); 23/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces The Completion Of Acquisition Of Lectrus Corporation; 29/03/2018 – AZZ Inc

More notable recent AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) on Behalf of AZZ Stockholders and Encourages AZZ Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AZZ Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of AZZ Inc. Investors (AZZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AZZ to purchase Tennessee Galvanizing Inc. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Analysts await AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AZZ’s profit will be $13.86M for 20.48 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by AZZ Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.57% negative EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $350.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 1.18M shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 78,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,547 shares, and has risen its stake in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold AZZ shares while 45 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 22.98 million shares or 2.70% more from 22.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Citadel Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) or 67,400 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel owns 6,165 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc accumulated 22,345 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments Lp accumulated 26,089 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). 35,104 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Management. Ellington Management Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 4,800 shares. Everence Management reported 7,130 shares stake. Qs Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 17,325 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 8,950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eagle Boston Inv Management has invested 0.44% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 27,700 shares. Principal Fincl reported 209,576 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 1.18 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation reported 2.28% stake. Maryland Cap Management holds 0.64% or 38,776 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs accumulated 135,156 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Com holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 16,972 shares. Hendley And Co owns 49,694 shares for 3.25% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc has invested 0.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Penobscot Investment Co Incorporated reported 82,845 shares. 3,200 are held by Snow Capital Limited Partnership. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty Company has 2.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 25,000 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 2,913 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Co has 1.75% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 91,989 shares. Country Trust Bankshares invested in 1.23% or 202,777 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 2.64% stake. Hanson & Doremus Management reported 13,376 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 22,359 shares stake.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.