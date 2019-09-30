As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Kidder Stephen W Lowered by $446,607 Its Stake; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Value Declined, Tegean Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10M, up from 315,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 62,834 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 3,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 78,119 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88M, down from 81,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.98. About 2.23 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,848 shares to 35,078 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Congo to deploy J&J’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 2.96% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 148,675 shares. 33,909 were accumulated by Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn. Agf Invests holds 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 289,740 shares. Aimz Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 1.56% stake. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fairview Invest Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 342,522 shares. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 245,888 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 1,460 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 89,967 shares. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa invested in 1.05% or 10,200 shares. Haverford Fincl Serv owns 3.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 63,214 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 26,881 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.9% or 160,349 shares. 37,547 are owned by Macnealy Hoover Mgmt. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt reported 1.71% stake.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.25 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 92% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 58% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 24,610 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Alyeska Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 144,715 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). The South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.05% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 18,313 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. 15,699 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. The Delaware-based Riverhead Ltd Company has invested 0.19% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Daiwa Gp invested in 13,169 shares. Prudential Financial Inc invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Putnam Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.68% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Raymond James And Associates has 223,013 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt invested in 0% or 9,794 shares.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $113.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 98,700 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI).