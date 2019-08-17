As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Holder Whitnell & Co Trimmed Stake; As Analog Devices (ADI) Market Value Rose, Holder Fiera Capital Increased Its Stake

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 44,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.56 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 2.32 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 67,851 shares to 681,784 shares, valued at $45.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,038 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset Glb Hi Income (EHI).

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,503 shares to 53,591 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 5,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,406 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP).

