As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Beddow Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.37 Million; As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Grs Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $3.62 Million

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 9,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 45,132 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29M, down from 55,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 40.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 150,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 219,955 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, down from 370,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 1.09 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold AMH shares while 73 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 248.76 million shares or 0.96% more from 246.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl owns 1.06M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited stated it has 0.06% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Westwood Gru Inc has 0.25% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Stephens Inc Ar reported 22,346 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 9,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability reported 40,479 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.05% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.06 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.02% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Bokf Na holds 0.02% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 37,277 shares. Nomura holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP invested 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 280,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $81.48M for 24.11 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont, a Delaware-based fund reported 236,690 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.08% stake. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Llc owns 180,483 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Culbertson A N invested 2.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Horan Cap Advisors Ltd has invested 1.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Holderness Invs Company accumulated 27,236 shares. Columbia Asset has invested 2.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Troy Asset Limited holds 127,612 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. United Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 615,232 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 179 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 4.20 million shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Llp has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Western Capital Mgmt owns 2,180 shares or 4.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Inc has 0.98% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,675 shares to 32,642 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (NYSE:BLX) by 30,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).