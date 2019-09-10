As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Cut by $385,864 Its Holding; As Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) Share Value Rose, Cullen Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 658,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 839,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.605. About 19.46M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video)

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 2,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 29,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 32,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $129.5. About 6.91M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zurich Insurance Group Ag (ZFSVF) by 3,475 shares to 17,370 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (NYSE:AZN) by 21,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,470 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Holding Ag (RHHVF).

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 39,042 shares to 57,038 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 12,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Match Group Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.19 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). North Star Asset Mngmt owns 39,483 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.55% or 18,727 shares. Smith Moore accumulated 26,484 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 33,388 shares. Front Barnett Ltd Liability Com owns 10,324 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Bainco Interest reported 142,501 shares. Fire owns 38,000 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. The South Carolina-based Greenwood Cap Associates Lc has invested 2.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc owns 10.36 million shares. Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 1.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings accumulated 0.51% or 640 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 1.67M shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance invested 6.75% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 98,781 shares for 2.46% of their portfolio.