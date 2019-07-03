As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose, Hollow Brook Wealth Management Raised by $604,372 Its Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Coldstream Capital Management Lifted by $512,640 Its Position

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 4.30M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 288 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48M, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Infor Announces Coleman A.l. for Healthcare; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 29/03/2018 – Amazon extends slump after Trump tweet; 31/03/2018 – Sound waves offer new way to lock doors and secure payments; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 19/03/2018 – Airbus Is Said to Weigh New A330 Cargo Model, Spurred by Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Rating To Amazon’s New Commercial Paper Program; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 23,040 shares to 10,830 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 18,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,357 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mar Vista Invest Prtn holds 3.02% or 64,133 shares. New York-based Lvw Advisors Llc has invested 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amarillo Bancorp stated it has 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stevens Cap Mgmt LP holds 1.17% or 15,408 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 266 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wespac Advisors Lc has invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 80,100 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Incorporated owns 12,758 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. Argent accumulated 5,363 shares or 1% of the stock. Founders Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 128 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,204 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Com reported 2,611 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha has 0.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pittenger Anderson Incorporated owns 9,119 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares stated it has 329,685 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Carlson Capital Management reported 9,711 shares. Nbt National Bank N A reported 103,174 shares. Primecap Management Company Ca invested in 0% or 4,700 shares. First Financial Bank holds 2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 92,765 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 1.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,899 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co holds 6.65M shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Invest owns 191 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Argyle Capital Management owns 35,668 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Strategic Global Ltd owns 17,301 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lowe Brockenbrough And Commerce Inc holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 97,612 shares. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 2.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pinnacle Assoc reported 212,682 shares stake. Coho Prns Ltd accumulated 1.39M shares or 4.37% of the stock.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,772 shares to 66,028 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,549 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

