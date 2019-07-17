As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Puzo Michael J Has Cut Its Stake; As Alliant (LNT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Decreased by $545,153 Its Position

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 717,354 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 5,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,748 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87 million, down from 83,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $131.86. About 7.87 million shares traded or 10.47% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video)

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,922 shares to 16,287 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Why Is Alliant Energy (LNT) Up 5.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Zacks.com” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alliant Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Alliant Energy Corporationâ€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LNT Stock Crowded With Sellers – Nasdaq” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Alliant Energy’s (LNT) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Co Incorporated holds 367,790 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). California-based Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Department Mb Bancshares N A reported 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co has 150,837 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gp One Trading LP has 100 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 139,248 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 615,339 are held by Gateway Advisers Lc. California State Teachers Retirement System has 378,714 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 30,240 were reported by Palladium Prtn Lc. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Principal Finance reported 2.45M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 43,036 shares.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.20 million for 27.32 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Facing Negative Catalysts Ahead of Q2 Results – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Johnson & Johnson, Ford and Square – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited owns 644,362 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Dsc LP has invested 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). King Luther Management invested in 0.98% or 920,850 shares. Jp Marvel Advsr Limited Com stated it has 3.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Orca Invest Mngmt Ltd invested 1.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9.69 million shares stake. 216,585 were reported by Saratoga & Mngmt. Private Asset Mgmt Inc holds 98,781 shares. Churchill Management accumulated 20,954 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 191 are held by Stevens First Principles Advsr. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 448,606 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt reported 19,018 shares. 29,430 are owned by Tcw. Peavine Capital Ltd accumulated 3,890 shares. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 9,591 shares to 31,201 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 5,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).