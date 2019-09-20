As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Nbt Bank N A Has Trimmed by $590,889 Its Position; As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Shares Declined, Capital Fund Management Sa Trimmed Stake by $1.41 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 64.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 56,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 31,164 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $785,000, down from 87,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 424,535 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500.

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 4,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 98,923 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.78M, down from 103,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $131.88. About 4.36M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 13,586 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Corp holds 36,275 shares. Cadence Capital Management Lc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 35,014 shares. The Arizona-based Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Df Dent Com Inc stated it has 105,643 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 0.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,273 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 11.69M shares. Barclays Public Limited has 6.15M shares. Hartford Mgmt Inc invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Btc Mgmt Inc owns 1.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 69,021 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 21.81M shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore And Communications Inc Il accumulated 51,281 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc reported 1.45 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 766 shares. 2.12M are owned by State Bank Of New York Mellon. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Co, Missouri-based fund reported 20,202 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 700 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 8,982 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lmr Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.03% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Farmers And Merchants Investments invested in 0.28% or 172,339 shares. Atria Ltd Llc invested in 0.33% or 5,854 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 67,179 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Moreover, Capital Guardian Tru Communication has 0.43% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 1.25 million shares. Fruth Investment Management owns 28,800 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na owns 203 shares.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. On Tuesday, August 13 BALL M LEROY bought $36,360 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 2,000 shares. $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S. Powers Elizabeth C bought $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. On Wednesday, August 14 the insider Kramer Kevin B bought $44,208. $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares were bought by Davis Elliot S.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.39M for 14.42 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.