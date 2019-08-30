As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Smith Moore & Company Has Decreased by $495,040 Its Stake; As Ak Stl Hldg (Put) (AKS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Sandler Capital Management Boosted Position

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 3,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,484 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 30,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.19. About 2.53 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) (AKS) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.03% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 2.34 million shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL 1Q EPS 9C, EST. 2C; 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Expects Market Conditions Will Strengthen in 2Q vs 1Q; 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X – New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL CEO ROGER NEWPORT SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – AK Steel Applauds President Trump’s Announcement of a 25 Percent Tariff on Imported Steel Under Section 232; 23/04/2018 – DJ AK Steel Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKS); 09/05/2018 – AK Steel’s Middletown Works and Mountain State Carbon Coke Plants Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL URGES OTHER INDUSTRIES TO WAKE UP TO UNFAIR TRADE RISK; 11/04/2018 – AK Steel Women in Manufacturing Honored for Leadership by the Manufacturing Institute

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.02 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Bank N A Mo reported 257,050 shares. Narwhal Capital Management owns 47,782 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Boyar Asset Incorporated reported 2.19% stake. Moreover, Kemper Corporation Master Retirement has 0.97% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc reported 2.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Exchange has invested 1.5% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Towercrest Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oak Assocs Limited Oh accumulated 14,450 shares. Guyasuta Invest reported 231,943 shares. The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Corp has invested 2.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc owns 157,208 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Laffer Invests has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The New York-based Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 71,173 are owned by Hikari Tsushin. Penobscot Invest Management Comm holds 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 83,485 shares.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,570 shares to 11,515 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 7,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 88,520 shares to 54,276 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 21,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zscaler Inc.

