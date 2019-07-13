As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Greenwood Gearhart Cut Position; As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Lowered by $435,768 Its Position

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78 million shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 39.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,455 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 4,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 227,106 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.38% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 276,090 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Centurylink Inv Management, Colorado-based fund reported 5,246 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 0.13% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 28,514 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ami Asset Management Corp accumulated 115,944 shares. The Texas-based Sunbelt Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 829,242 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Carderock Capital holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 11,479 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 1.11% or 31,115 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 3,640 shares. Moreover, Korea Inv Corp has 0.61% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fort Lp reported 0.05% stake. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 15,415 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley. Another trade for 13,804 shares valued at $3.45M was made by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. $6.00 million worth of stock was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Cap invested in 12,089 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Stock Yards Financial Bank And accumulated 186,145 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.9% or 99,434 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Co owns 1,272 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Field & Main Savings Bank reported 2.81% stake. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset holds 5.18% or 125,668 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 16.60M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,309 shares. Thomas White Limited has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Coho Prtn Limited holds 4.37% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B & invested 1.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 51,299 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 44,627 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Management accumulated 25,993 shares. John G Ullman & Associate stated it has 96,052 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.