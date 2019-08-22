As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Beck Mack & Oliver Has Cut Its Holding by $815,096; As Abm Inds (ABM) Market Value Rose, Franklin Resources Decreased Position

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (ABM) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 113,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.04M, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Abm Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.64. About 67,526 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 30/04/2018 – Engagio Expands Marketing Orchestration Capabilities to Support Multi-Channel ABM Initiatives; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES IN NON-BINDING HOA W/ NEWCREST FOR NT PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD); 26/03/2018 – ABM Industries at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 5,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 369,849 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.70M, down from 375,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.43. About 2.55 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 1.25M shares to 41.23 million shares, valued at $55.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caleres Inc by 756,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49 million for 16.66 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.43 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

