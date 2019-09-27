As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Valuation Declined, City Holding Company Lowered by $1.10 Million Its Position

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 3,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 14,754 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, down from 18,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 4.90 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018

City Holding Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 15,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 18,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 33,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $547.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 10,864 shares to 426,914 shares, valued at $18.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 5,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 672,946 were accumulated by Saturna. Df Dent &, a Maryland-based fund reported 105,643 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Llc holds 0.28% or 8,747 shares. Weybosset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 58,854 shares or 4.76% of the stock. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt accumulated 37,503 shares. Lathrop Inv Corporation has invested 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Earnest Ptnrs Lc stated it has 1,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Mi has 149,425 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northrock Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 1,734 shares. Diker Management Ltd Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). St Johns Inv Mngmt Communication Ltd Liability accumulated 12,835 shares. Cim Mangement stated it has 8,229 shares. Greylin Mangement Inc reported 105,474 shares or 3.3% of all its holdings. Bourgeon Management reported 0.14% stake. Proffitt & Goodson Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,993 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. Shares for $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

City Holding Company, which manages about $368.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,474 shares to 10,389 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX).